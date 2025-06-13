Europe urges ‘restraint’ following Israeli strikes on Iran nuclear sites

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, convened a security cabinet meeting and urged both sides “to refrain from steps that could lead to further escalation” while affirming Israel’s right to self-defence.

European leaders on Friday called both sides to show restraint after Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear sites deep inside Iran.

In an operation dubbed ”Rising Lion”, Israel overnight launched an attack on a dozen Iranian sites, including nuclear facilities. Jerusalem said this attack is a ”self-defence campaign launched as a last resort.” ”The campaign is focused on military targets and specific elements related to the Iranian nuclear weapons program,” Israel said. ”We are not targeting the Iranian people but rather the radical forces within the regime,” it said, adding that ”every feasible measure is besing taken to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians.”

“Europe urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate immediately and refrain from retaliation,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling the news “deeply alarming”.

“A diplomatic resolution is now more urgent than ever, for the sake of the region’s stability and global security,” she added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who spoke on the phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gisdeon Sa’ar, described the situation as “dangerous” and said that “diplomacy remains the best path forward”. She said she “stands ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation.’’

”We are in touch with both parties. We are active in terms of our business language which is diplomacy. Lasting security is built through diplomacy and this is why we are active on the file and we urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid a borader regional conflict because no one stands to gain from more war in the region,” said EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

The Iranian nuclear program “violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and poses a serious threat to the entire region, especially to the State of Israel,” Merz said in a statement.

Merz cited the recent conclusion by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that found Iran was not complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

Germany stands ready “to exert influence on the parties to the conflict using all diplomatic means at our disposal. The goal must remain to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons,” the Chancellor added.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm, warning that escalation “serves no one in the region.”

France’s foreign ministry urged de-escalation and stressed concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions – referencing a recent resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), co-sponsored by the E3, which accused Iran of failing to meet its transparency obligations.

Writing on X on Friday French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and noted that France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program and has taken all appropriate diplomatic measures in response.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote in a message on X : “Alarming attacks in the Middle East.The Netherlands calls on all parties to remain calm and to refrain from further attacks and retaliation. In the interest of stability in the region, immediate de-escalation is necessary.”

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors on Thursday formally found that Iran is not complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years, a move that could lead to further tensions and set in motion an effort to restore United Nations sanctions on Tehran later this year.

Iran immediately responded to the International Atomic Energy Agency board’s vote, stating that it will establish a new enrichment facility.

The announcement said the facility will be “in a secure location”.