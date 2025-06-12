EU regrets decision by Bosnia Herzegovina to cancel conference of rabbis in Sarajevo

The Swissotel in Sarajevo pulled the plug suddenly on a meeting of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) following political pressure from a senior Bosnian government official, according to CER President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

The European Union said it regrets the decision of Bosnia-Herzegovina to cancel a conference of rabbis to take place next week in Sarajevo by claiming that the event would legitimize “a genocide creation.’’

The Swissotel in Sarajevo this week pulled the plug suddenly on the biannual Standing Committee meeting of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) following political pressure from a senior Bosnian government official, according to CER President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.

“We have been made unwelcome, and this last-minute, ministerial boycott of Jewish European citizens is disgraceful,” Goldschmidt declared.

The cancellation follows a statement by the Federal Minister of Labour and Social Policy of Bosnia and Herzegovina Adnan Delic on Tuesday calling the conference an attempt at “legitimizing a genocidal creation and their shameful acts of crimes against humanity,” referencing Israel. “This is directly contrary to everything Sarajevo is and has stood for throughout history,” he added, urging local and government authorities to block the conference.

The conference was scheduled to take place next week, featuring participants from across Europe, including France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The meetings typically address key challenges facing Jewish communities and broader issues of religious freedom.

The CER, which advocates for religious rights and Jewish communal life across Europe, emphasized that its events are apolitical and focus on fostering interfaith dialogue and democratic values. “CER events foster dialogue, boost interfaith activity, and promote public engagement. It is Sarajevo’s loss,” stated Goldschmidt. He said that the event will now be held in Munich with the support of the Bavarian government.

“This decision to block a European-Jewish conference on European soil is not only alarming, but also revealing,” Goldschmidt added. “It is a clear violation of EU commitments and values.”

He called for Bosnia and Herzegovina to be reconsidered for EU accession over what he described as a “disgraceful castigation of a European faith group.”

Asked for a reaction, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday: ‘’Freedom of religion and freedom of association are guaranteed by the Constitution of Bosnioa and Herzegovina and respect for the principles enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights are essential for any country that wishes to join the European Union.’’

‘’It is therefore regrettable that the relevant authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina had withdrawn the invitation for the Conference of European Rabbis to meet in Sarajevo,’’ he added.

The spokesperson continued, ‘’The EU remains committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU accession perspective and will continue to closely monitor the situation as regards to respect for fundamental rights and freedoms.’’