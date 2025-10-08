EU leaders mark two years since October 7 massacre

“We will never forget the horror of the Hamas attacks on 7 October and the pain they caused to innocent victims, their families and the entire people of Israel, two years ago,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

European leaders marked two years since Octber 7 with several messages calling fo an immediate ceasefire and the release of the hostages.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen paid tribute to the victims of the October 7 massacre and expressed hope for a lasting peace in the region.

“We will never forget the horror of the Hamas attacks on 7 October and the pain they caused to innocent victims, their families and the entire people of Israel, two years ago,” she said in a statement.

“We honor their memory by working tirelessly for peace. The immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire are now within reach… This moment must be seized to pave the way for a lasting peace in the region, based on the two-state solution,” she added.

From Strasbourg, where the plenary session of the European Parliament took place, the president, Roberta Metsola, called 7 October 2023 “a day that will forever be etched in the history of our time as a day of infamy.”

In a message, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X : ‘’Today, we remember the victims of the heinous attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023. The prospects for peace are more realistic today than ever before. This war can end. With all hostages released. And a chance for suffering to stop.’’