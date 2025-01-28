EU Foreign Ministers reach political agreement to ease sanctions on Syria but it will be ‘step-by-step’

‘’ While we aim to move fast, we also are ready to reverse the course if the situation worsens. In parallel, we will scale up humanitarian aid and recovery efforts,’’ said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.

European Foreign Ministers on Monday reached a political agreement to begin easing the sanctions on Syria.

‘’This could give a boost to the Syrian economy and help the country get back on its feet,’’ said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in a press conference following the ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The move is part of a “step-by-step approach” that will relax some sanctions while keeping others in place.

‘’ While we aim to move fast, we also are ready to reverse the course if the situation worsens. In parallel, we will scale up humanitarian aid and recovery efforts,’’ she added.

The roadmap to lift the numerous sanctions, which will need to be further developed in the coming weeks, includes the sectors of energy and transport, as well as key financial institutions. “What we are not relieving, of course, is anything related to arms, and everything that we are still concerned about,” Kallas said.

‘’We need to see the developments going to the right direction,’’ she added.

Syria’s new de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and his HTS group will remain under EU sanctions, Euractiv news said quoting EU diplomats.

At Monday’s meeting, ministers also discussed the ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

‘’The release of Israeli hostages is good news. Palestinians are returning to the north of Gaza. The ceasefire is fragile, but it is holding. We are supporting its implementation, including by redeploying our civilian mission to Rafah to supervise border checks. Reopening the crossing will allow the transfer of injured individuals out of Gaza for treatment,’’ Kallas said.

‘’On Lebanon, we already scaled up our support with €60 million for its armed forces and we also agreed today that the situation is ripe to have a European Union-Lebanon Association Council during this year,’’ she noted.

The ministers also discussed Iran’s continuing threats to international peace.

‘’Member states made clear that Teheran’s practice of detaining foreign nationals for political leverage must end,’’ Kallas said.

The EU ministers plan to have a deeper discussion on Iran and European Union-Iran policy in the very near future.