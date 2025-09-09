EU: Doha strike by Israel ‘breaches international law’

The strike against Hamas’ leaders living in Qatar was reportedly carried out after it was determined that they were refusing any deal that would see the release of the hostages and the end of the war and amid Qatar’s contradictory role as a mediator in the negotations and as the main support to the Palestinian terrorist group.

The European Union said Tuesda’ys Israeli airstrike against Hamas leaders in Doha ‘’breaches international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity, and risks a further escalation of violence in the region.’’

‘’We express full solidarity with the authorities and the people of Qatar, a strategic partner of the EU,’’ said a statement issued by an EU spokesman.

‘’Any escalation of the war in Gaza must be avoided – it is in no one’s interest. We will continue to support all efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza,’’ the statement added.

‘’We recall that the EU and other partners listed Hamas as a terrorist organization. The EU has also adopted a new sanctions regime against Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad together with two sets of listings adopted in 2024 against both entities and individuals.’’

Accorring to Yaakov Lappin, an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst, the strike which targeted Hamas’s senior political-terrorist leadership in Doha, represents a paradigm shift in the nearly two-year-long war, moving to strike the terror group on the territory of one of its chief patrons and decision-makers.