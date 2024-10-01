EU condemns Iran’s missile attack and reiterates its ‘commitment to the security of Israel’

Hundreds of ballistic missiles were fired by Iran at Israel on Tuesday evening, forcing the entire population to take shelter across the country.

The European Union condemned ‘’in the strongest terms’’ Iran’s unprecedented missile attack against Israel which, it said, ‘’constitutes a serious threat to regional security.’’

‘’The EU reiterates its commitment to the security of Israel,’’ said a statement issued Tuesday evening by EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU’s 27 member states.

‘’Once again, a dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks fuelling an uncontrollable regional escalation which is in no one’s interest. The EU remains fully committed to lower the tensions and contribute to de-escalation to avoid a dangerous regional conflict,’’ the statement adds.

‘’The EU is and will continue to be in close contact with all actors to this end. We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint.’’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran’s missile attack on Israel failed and he vowed retaliation.

”It was thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defense array, which is the most advanced in the world. I commend the IDF for the impressive achievement,” he said. He thanked the US ”for its support in our defensive effort.”

“Iran made a big mistake tonight – and it will pay for it,” he said after a political-security meeting. “The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies,” Netanyahu added.

”Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah or Mohsen. Apparently, there are those in Tehran who do not understand this either,” the Prime Minister said.U

Uzi Rabi, one of Israel’s best experts on Iran, Director of the Moshe Dayan Center of Mideast studies at Tel Aviv university told European Jewish Press that ”Israel will respond. It would rather act with the Americans and see if that could go for the very survival of the Iranian regime.”