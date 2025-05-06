EU ‘concerned’ about the extension of Israel’s military operation in Gaza, calls to ‘hold back’

”The EU has clearly said that negotiations is the only way forward for returning hostages and for the cessation of all hostilities,” an EU spokesperson said.

‘’The European Union is concerned about the extension of the Israeli military operation in Gaza which will lead to further casulaties and additional suffering for the Palestinian population,’’ said an EU spokesperson on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF° Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that the military was calling up tens of thousands of additional reservists in order to intensify and expand the army operation in Gaza. “We are increasing the pressure with the goal of bringing our people back and defeating Hamas. We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground.”

Asked for an EU reaction to this development, at the European Commission midday briefing, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs Anouar El Anouni declared: ‘’The EU urges Israel to hold back. The EU has clearly said that negotiations is the only way forward for returning hostages and for cessation of all hostilities.’’

He added: ‘’ We call for for immediate access and distribution of humanitarian aid as well as the restoration of electricity to Gaza and of critical services. The EU also urges Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza so that humanitarian aid can be distributed broadly. The EU states that the Palestinian population has suffered enough in recent yezrs and that it is time to put an end to the violence and suffering.’’

Israel said it is preparing to implement a new humanitarian aid distribution system in southern Gaza designed to prevent Hamas from seizing the supplies. Three designated distribution centers will be established in Rafah, which will serve as the central hub for aid to the entire Gaza Strip. Distribution will be managed via a formal registration process overseen by vetted NGOs and American private contractors.

The EU spokesperson refrained from responding a question on the possibility of EU sanctions on Israel. ”We call on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza. This is our position and I will not enter into any speculation in terms of any reaction that we might have. Our position is quite clear and we will recall it as much as necessary,’’ the spokesperson said ;

He stressed that ‘’our position has been quite clear and formulated and exposed by the EU High Representative (Kaja Kallasà at the last EU-Israel Association Council.’’