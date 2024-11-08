EU Commission head ‘outraged’ by the attacks against Israelis in Amsterdam

‘’Jewish people must feel safe across Europe. We will do everything in our power to guarantee this,’’ wrote on X European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas who is in charge of fostering Jewish life in Europe and fighting antisemitism.

King of Netherlands Willem-Alexander condemns the attack in the strongest terms, comparing it to the Dutch failure to protect Jews during the Holocaust. “We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again,’’ the King said in a conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The first El Al plane to repatriate Israeli citizens from Amsterdam took off from Ben Gurion airport on Friday.The aircraft is expected to arrive in Amsterdam in the early afternoon.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X that she was ‘’outraged by last night’s vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam’’, following a pogrom by Muslims against Israeli supporters of Maccabi Tel AVIV Thursday night in the streets of the Dutch city following a football game with Ajax Amsterdam.

‘’ I just spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Schoof. I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts. Antisemitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred,’’ said von der Leyen.

European Council President Charles Michel started a press conference following an informal meeting of EU leaders in Buspaest with the following statement: “I strongly condemn the utterly reprehensible attacks that targeted Israeli citizens in Amsterdam. Such acts of violence and hatred must be unequivocally rejected in any society.” “Our commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred remains unwavering,” he said.

“We will not accept that the conflict in the Middle East is used as an excuse for hunting down and thtreaten Jews. History teaches us. We shall win the war against antisemitism,’’ he added.

Dutch authorities denounce ‘unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks’

The Netherlands denounced on Friday “unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks against Israelis.”

“The night following the soccer match (…) was very eventful with several violent incidents targeting Maccabi supporters” in several parts of the city, local authorities said.

“Police had to intervene on several occasions, protecting Israeli supporters and escorting them back to their hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, some Israeli supporters were injured”, added the same source, announcing the opening of an investigation.

The Amsterdam authorities issued the following statement: ‘’The night after the football match between Ajax – Maccabi Tel Aviv was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters. In several places in the city, supporters were attacked. The police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, Israeli supporters have been injured. The scale of incidents, victims and arrests is now under investigation. The local authorities (mayor, police chief and chief public prosecutor) are in contact with, among others, the Dutch government, the Israeli embassy and the Jewish community in Amsterdam, who are very concerned about the situation.’’

The statement adds : ‘’This outburst of violence towards Israeli supporters is unacceptable and cannot be defended in any way. There is no excuse for the antisemitic behavior exhibited last night by rioters who actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them. The local authorities call on all victims to report to the police.’’

‘’Both Israeli visitors and the Jewish community should feel safe in Amsterdam. Additional police will be on site in the coming days to monitor and control the situation. In addition, extra attention is paid to the additional security of Jewish institutions and objects,’’ the city said.

At a press conference on Friday, the city’s mayor was expected to announce additional measures that will be taken ‘’today and in the coming days.’’

The violence in Amsterdam, which followed a 5-0 victory for Ajax over Maccabi Tel Aviv, took place against a backdrop of rising anti-Semitism worldwide since the war between Israel and Hamas, with EU and US officials deploring a “tsunami of anti-Semitism.”

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof described the night’s “anti-Semitic attacks” as “unacceptable”, in a message posted on X.

Israeli Foreign Minister to make urgent visit to Amsterdam

In Israel, the authorities reacted very sharply, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he considered “the appalling incident with the utmost seriousness” and “demand from the Dutch authorities that they act vigorously and swiftly against the rioters”.

Israeli Foreign Minisster Gideon Saar said he will make an urgent visit to Amsterdam, his office said. He held talks with his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp. According to his office, “he stressed the seriousness with which Israel views the large-scale violent attacks against its citizens in Amsterdam” and requested that the Dutch authorities ensure the safety of supporters as they are transferred to the airport.’’

“We are horrified to see this morning the shocking images and videos we had hoped never to see again since October 7: an anti-Semitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam”, said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog spoke with King of Netherlands Willem-Alexander and demanded ‘’decisive action against violence and antisemitism,’’ and assistance in the immediate evacuation of Israelis.

‘’The King condemned the attack in the strongest terms, comparing it to the Dutch failure to protect Jews during the Holocaust,’’ Herzog’s office said.

“We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again,’’ the King said.

He conveyed profound outrage and promised that his government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and facilitate their safe return to Israel.

Earlier on Friday, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof updated the Israeli President on all actions being taken, and added his strong condemnation of the incidents. He committed that his government was doing everything possible to protect Israelis and ensure their safe return home.

The President noted that last night’s events echoed dark and grim times for the Jewish people and must be unequivocally condemned. He urged that every possible measure be taken on the streets of Amsterdam to halt this terrible wave of antisemitic hatred. The President emphasized this expectation and demand that the Dutch authorities would do everything possible to ensure the safety of Jews and Israelis in the country.

He further called for the immediate evacuation of all Israelis wishing to return, including several who remain unaccounted for.

France-Israel match next Thursday in Paris: will not be rescheduled

Asked about the France-Israel match scheduled for next Thursday at the Stade de France in Paris, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he would not reschedule.

“Some people are calling for the France-Israel match to be relocated. I don’t accept it: France is not backing down, because that would be tantamount to abdicating in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism,” the minister wrote on his X account, adding: ”At my request, Police Prefect Laurent Nunez is making the necessary security arrangements for this match to take place at the Stade de France, as usual.-,’’ he added.