Elation in Hostages Square: ‘After two years, we can finally breathe’

Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, which since Oct. 7, 2023, has stood as a symbol of pain, hope and perseverance, turned joyous overnight as tears of despair were replaced by those of relief and happiness.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement, under which all 48 Israeli hostages would be released in the first phase, the square filled with families of the hostages, volunteers and Israelis who simply couldn’t stay home.

Dani Miran, the father of Omri Miran, set to return home as part of the deal, said: “This morning I’m full of joy. I haven’t felt this way in two years. Just look at this happiness, it’s greater than the birth of a child. You wait nine months for a baby, but I’ve waited two years. We haven’t told the girls yet. We want him back here first. I haven’t shaved my beard, because Omri no longer has his; they [Hamas] shaved it off. My beard has become a symbol.”

Rotem Kuper, the son of Amiram Kuper, who was kidnapped and murdered in Gaza, and of Nurit Kuper, who was released weeks later, said: “It’s all becoming real. Emotions are bubbling up. This is a wound that will never fully heal, and every time we confront it, the feelings return, mixed and raw. Still, we’re trying to be happy. The hostages are coming home. Our beloved soldiers are coming home.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, held a sign that read: “The clock keeps ticking, counting down the seconds until all 48 return home! The joy is overwhelming and justified, but our hearts and our struggle won’t rest until the last of the hostages is back.”

Other family members joined the scene, including Dani Elgart, whose brother, Itzik Elgart, was murdered in captivity. Survivors of captivity also arrived at the square.

Even an early morning rain shower couldn’t dampen people’s spirits. Families with children, many on Sukkot holiday break, arrived in droves.

Rotem Levi, a mother of two from Ramat Gan, said: “They woke up, heard about the deal, and asked to come. All year, we talked at home about what it means to be a hostage, why everyone talks about this square. This mornin,g they wanted to see what it looks like when hope becomes reality.”

Nir Ben Shoshan, a Tel Aviv resident whose office is in the Azrieli Towers nearby, came with friends before work. “There’s something in the air,” he said. “This isn’t just another day. After two years, we’re finally seeing smiles, and that’s no small thing in this country. This is a historic moment.”

Yael, a volunteer at the square since the early days of the war, added: “I can’t remember the last time I saw so many people with a spark in their eyes. We’re still cautious; everything depends on implementation. But it feels like it’s finally happening. That all those long days and nights in the square weren’t for nothing.”

Eyal, who’s visited the square at least twice a week over the past two years, looked around with emotion. “I’ve seen people here break down, pray, sing. And now, everyone’s smiling. This is a moment no one can take from us.”

Sharon Schwartz, a Tel Aviv resident, came with her 8-year-old son, who was wrapped in an Israeli flag. “I wanted him to see what hope looks like,” she said. “To know that an entire people came together for one cause: not leaving anyone behind.”

Although the hostages are not expected to begin arriving until early next week, the celebrations are already underway. “It’s only Thursday,” Nir said with a smile, “but our hearts couldn’t wait. After two years of fear and dread, we’ve earned the right to breathe.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.