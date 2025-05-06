Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood cancel UK concerts amid safety threats

The musicians denounced the move as a blow to artistic freedom.

By JNS

Israeli musician Dudu Tassa and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood have canceled their upcoming performances in Bristol and London after threats were made against the venues and staff.

The shows, scheduled for June as part of their Jarak Qaribak collaboration—an album fusing Middle Eastern musical traditions—were called off due to safety concerns raised by organizers. The artists criticized the cancelations as an act of cultural censorship.

Tassa addressed the situation on Instagram, writing: “It’s very sad when music—whose purpose is to bring people together—falls victim to polarization and fear. We’ll continue to create and perform wherever we can, for anyone who wants to listen.”

The cancelations have sparked backlash from free speech advocates and reignited debate over artistic freedom amid heightened tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.