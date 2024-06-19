City of Brussels refuses to host UEFA Nations League football match between Belgium and Israel

“Following a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly volatile times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-protests, jeopardizing the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces,” Brussels’ Mayor Philippe Close claimed.

The city of Brussels has decided to refuse to host a football (soccer) match with Israel set to take place in September due to “the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and its many consequences, including the growing number of demonstrations in support of the Palestinians’’ in the Belgian capital.

‘’The growing number of demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause throughout Brussels have made the atmosphere around the organization of this match and the security arrangements to be put in place quite unbearable,’’ the city said on Wednesday.

The UEFA Nations League match between the Israeli national team and Belgium’s “Red Devils” was scheduled to take place on September 6 at the King Baudouin Stadium, but ticket sales were put on hold last month.

“Given the dramatic situation in the Middle East, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Brussels considers it impossible to organize a high-risk match on its territory,” the city said.

“Following a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly volatile times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-protests, jeopardizing the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces,” Brussels’ Socialist Mayor Philippe Close claimed.

The city added that “since October 7, 2023, ‘’the police have continually been called upon to guarantee the daily security of the city, particularly to manage the large number of rallies resulting from these international tensions.”

The Belgian Football Union deplored the decision taken by the City of Brussels, in a statement saying: “The fans always give our players that little extra boost. That’s why we want to take advantage of the enthusiasm of the King Baudouin Stadium at our home matches. However, we understand and share the concern about the situation in Israel and Palestine, and the consequences for security. We therefore knew that the home match against Israel would more than likely be played without an audience, and we would have accepted this. After all, safety is paramount at all times. However, we deplore the decision taken by the City of Brussels, which has a great deal of experience in organizing major events, not to organize the match at all in our stronghold. We are currently looking for a solution to enable us to play the match at home against Israel. We are in contact with several towns and cities and the security services, but we are not in a position to say more at the moment.”

The city of Leuven, which had been considered as an alternative venue for the match, has also refused to host the Israeli team, with Mayor Mohamed Ridouani citing “security reasons.”

With the possibility of a collective refusal from the various mayorstes concerned across Belgium, (including in the configuration of a match behind closed doors) not to be ruled out, the Belgian Football Union will more than likely have to wait for an official position from UEFA. Since the attacks perpetrated by Palestinian Hamas on October 7, 2023, Israel’s representative sport has been taking part in international competitions in several different countries. Footballers, both national team and club, play in Hungary, while Maccabi Tel-Aviv basketball players have made their home on the floor of Partizan Belgrade, in Serbia, for two-thirds of their Euroleague season.

Are we heading for a Belgium-Israel match played outside the country, and more specifically at Budapest’s Boszik Arena, as Israel-Belgium already is,’’ asks Belgian daily La Dernière Heure.

‘’The idea, which has not yet been discussed within the Belgian Union, is by no means out of the question. this hypothesis could start to take a little more shape, should no solution be found on Belgian territory.’’