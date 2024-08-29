Chabad of Poland hosts summer retreat for 200 Jewish Ukrainian refugees

Daily activities range from field trips and arts-and-crafts projects to music and baking classes, all within a spiritually enriching environment.

By JNS

As the war in Ukraine continues into its third summer, Chabad of Poland hosted more than 200 Jewish Ukrainians, hailing from five communities, for a two-week summer experience focused on allowing children and their parents a break from life in a warzone.

The retreat began on Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 27.

The camp includes specialized activities and psycho-trauma counseling designed to support attendees as they navigate their challenging circumstances. Daily activities range from field trips and arts-and-crafts projects to music and baking classes, all within a spiritually enriching environment. The program is staffed by educational and recreational staff all fluent in Ukrainian.

Participants came from Kamianske, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Dniproand and Kyiv.

Field trips, like this one to the zoo, were part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland.

“Growing up, summer was our chance to escape the routine of the rest of the year, and dive into sports, fun and lasting friendships. For our children, summer offers a special opportunity to engage in informal education that emphasizes Jewish identity, heritage, values and customs in a more engaging and comprehensive way,” said Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler, director of Chabad of Poland.

One-third of this year’s program is funded by Mosaic United, a global nonprofit that supports initiatives to strengthen the connections of young Jews to their identities and Israel, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. Chabad of Poland is covering the remaining two-thirds of the costs through its network of partners.

Field trips, like this one to the Mandoria Adventure Park, were part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland.

The youngest set take a class offered as part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland. Women and girls light candles before Shabbat as part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland. The Havdalah ceremony marking the conclusion of Shabbat, part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland.