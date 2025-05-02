Celebrating Israel’s 77th year: A testament to resilience and unity

This Yom Ha’atzmaut, we rededicate ourselves to the enduring bond between American Jewry and the State of Israel—and to the vital partnership between our two nations.

By William Daroff, JNS

“Those who sow in tears shall reap in joy.”

— Psalms 126:5

After a year of profound heartbreak, Yom Ha’atzmaut arrives as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people. Even amid pain, we celebrate the miracle of Israel’s rebirth—the harvest of dreams sown through centuries of sacrifice and hope.

Seventy-six years ago, David Ben-Gurion stood in Tel Aviv and proclaimed the birth of the modern-day Jewish state. It fulfilled a 2,000-year-old dream—a miracle shaped through sacrifice, courage and unyielding hope. Today, we honor that founding vision, even as Israel confronts one of the most painful chapters in its national story.

In the aftermath of the horrific Oct. 7 attacks, when more than 1,200 Israelis were brutally murdered and hundreds were taken hostage by the Hamas terror army, the meaning of Yom Ha’atzmaut has deepened. It is not only a celebration of sovereignty; it is a declaration of resilience and a commitment to renewal. The State of Israel exists to safeguard the Jewish people. Its survival is not guaranteed by history; it is sustained by vigilance, unity and the steadfast support of allies.

At a time when antisemitism is surging—from elite university campuses to the halls of international institutions—Israel stands as a powerful reminder of Jewish dignity, perseverance and the eternal capacity for renewal. It is not merely a geopolitical entity. It is a civilizational statement: The Jewish people are not relics of the past but builders of the future.

Despite immense challenges, the people of Israel rise each morning with resolve—to defend their communities, to mourn their losses and to rebuild with hope. Across the Jewish world, Israel continues to inspire and anchor Jewish life.

This Yom Ha’atzmaut, we rededicate ourselves to the enduring bond between American Jewry and the State of Israel—and to the vital partnership between our two nations. Ours is not a transactional relationship. It is familial, forged by shared values of democracy, freedom, innovation and a belief in the sacred worth of every human life.

We also reaffirm Israel’s centrality to Jewish identity. Supporting Israel is not about partisan politics. It is about memory, security and destiny. Even, and especially, in times of disagreement or crisis, the bond endures. We do not walk away from family.

As Israel enters its 77th year, let us honor its founders by embodying their spirit of courage and renewal. Let us raise our voices proudly against antisemitism and anti-Zionism. Let us stand with Israel as it strives for security and peace. And let us strengthen the ties that bind our communities—across oceans, across generations, across the arc of history.

Am Yisrael Chai!

William Daroff is CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.