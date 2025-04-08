Call for Swedish MP to apologize or being expelled from Left party for reposting antisemitic image

MP Lorena Delgado Varas, in a repost on x (since deleted), posted an image of Israeli hand with puppet strings, mimicking antisemitic nazi propaganda.

“This is not just a repost, it is pure antisemitism… there must be consequences,” stated former Swedish MEP David Lega. ”If Delgado Varas won’t apologize, she should be expelled.”

A member of the Swedish Parliament for the Left, Lorena Delgado Varas, in a repost on X since deleted, shared an antisemitic image of a dark shadowy hand controlling an American hand with strings, as well as controlling images of toy soldiers with various flags including Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK and Canada.

The caption underneath the image reads that ‘The Zionist Jews control the world…’ followed by a diatribe about intimidation.

The image mimics the worst vestiges of nazi propaganda which frequently used illustrations of a Jewish hand, or tentacles, controlling the world.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, David Lega, a former Swedish member of the European Parliament and currently head of advocacy at the European Jewish Association (EJA) organization, called on the leader of the Swedish Left, Nooshi Dadgostar to compel Delgado Varas to apologise for sharing the antisemitic imagery. ‘’If the MP wont apologise she should be expelled,’’ Lega said. The letter includes a copy of the antisemitic image.

“This stomach-turning image is straight out of the Nazi playbook. That a Swedish member of parliament reposted it is extremely alarming and disturbing. We are well used to disgusting imagery and content that exist in social media sewers, but for a public representative to publicly endorse such imagery, even if just for a short period, is beyond the pale,’’ Lega stated.

