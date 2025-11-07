A spokesperson for Nova confirmed that the news agency had ended its relationship with the journalist ziati over his Gaza question that was “technically incorrect” because Russia had invaded a sovereign country unprovoked, whereas Israel was responding to an attack.

A Brussels correspondent for the Italian Nova news agency was fired after questioning the European Commission about the possibility of asking Israel to pay for the reconstruction of Gaza.

His question was deemed “inappropriate” by his employer, who fired him. The decision was condemned by the Italian, European and International Federations of Journalists, who called it “censorship.”

On October 13, the journalist, Gabriele Nunziati, was attending a European Commission midday briefing during which he asked Commission asked spokesperson Paula Pinho: “You have repeatedly stated that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you think Israel should also pay for the reconstruction of Gaza, given that it has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip and its civilian infrastructure?”

She replied : “Thank you, Gabriele, that’s a really interesting question, but I won’t comment on it at this stage.’’

In the days that followed, the journalist received phone calls informing him that he would be fired.

Francesco Civita, a spokesperson for Nova, confirmed that the news agency had ended its relationship with Nunziati over his Gaza question. Civita said that Nunziati had been let go for asking a question that was “technically incorrect” because Russia had invaded a sovereign country unprovoked, whereas Israel was responding to an attack.

The difference between Russia’s and Israel’s positions had been “repeatedly explained” to Nunziati, Civita said, “but he had “completely failed to grasp the substantial and formal difference in the situations.”

“Indeed, he insisted that the question was correct, thus demonstrating his ignorance of the fundamental principles of international law,” Civita said. “Worse still, the video related to his question was picked up and reposted by Russian nationalist Telegram channels and media outlets linked to political Islam with an anti-European agenda, causing embarrassment to the agency.”

The newsroom of Agenzia Nova also issued a statement in which its journalists said that they never felt censored and that different political inclinations have always coexisted within the newsroom.

In response to a question on the agency’s decision to fire the journalist, a European Commission spokesperson said Thursday that the Commission ‘’attaches the utmost importance toi freedom of the press. We demonstrate that commitment on a daily basis in this press room, at our midday preszs briefing.’’

Asked about the comparison made by the journalist between Russia and Israel, EU Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs responded : ”In terms of parallels, comparison does not hold and it will not enter into this debate.’’