Bomb alert at the Great Synagogue of Brussels

Belgian security forces cordoned off the Great Synagogue of Brussels, located on rue de la Régence, after a bomb threat was receiv according to media reports.

The street was closed to traffic. A bomb threat targeting the synagogue was received shortly after 6:00 a.m. The police then took the necessary measures, set up a security perimeter, and searched the premises, police said.

The security perimeter was lifted after authorities conducted a search and found nothing.

Brussels Chief Rabbi Albert Guigui said police asked him not to go to the synagogue in the morning while they investigated. He said he was optimistic the house of worship would reopen later in the day.

Antisemitic activity has risen in Belgium since Hamas launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023. About 20,000 Jews live in Brussels, out of some 40,000 living in Belgium today.