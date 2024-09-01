Bodies of six hostages located in southern Gaza

They were kidnapped on Oct. 7 and murdered by Hamas in captivity.

By JNS

Israel Defense Forces troops located the bodies of six hostages in an underground tunnel in Rafah in southern Gaza overnight Saturday.

They were identified by the IDF as Carmel Gat, 40, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Alexander Lobanov, 32, Almog Sarusi, 25, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino, 25.

The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found and recovered yesterday.

They were all taken hostage on October 7 and were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization while in captivity… pic.twitter.com/9VWYHNX0Ks

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 1, 2024

All six were kidnapped during the Hamas-led assault of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023 and murdered in captivity.

“A few hours ago, we informed the families that the bodies of their loved ones had been located by IDF troops in an underground tunnel in Rafah. According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.