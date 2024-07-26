Belgium foils planned terrorist attack on eve of Paris Olympics

According to Arnaud d’Oultremont, spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, fourteen searches were carried out across the country as part of the operation.

The Belgian authorities announced on Thursday a major anti-terrorist operation, which led to the arrest of seven suspects who, according to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office are suspected of having prepared a “terrorist attack”.

According to Arnaud d’Oultremont, spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, fourteen searches were carried out across the country as part of this operation. The suspects arrested are due to appear before an anti-terrorism judge today, who will decide whether or not to keep them in custody.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has specified that those arrested are suspected of “participating in the activities of a terrorist group, financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack”. However, details of potential targets or locations were not disclosed.

No link has been established at this stage with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, whose opening ceremony will be held under tight security on Friday.