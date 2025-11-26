Argentinian President says he intends to open his country’s embassy in Jerusalem next year

Javier Milei, who is knowns as an adamantly pro-Israel Judeophile, wore a kippah during the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Buenos Aires.

Argentine President Javier Milei told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that he intends to open Argentina’s new embassy in Jerusalem in the spring of 2026.

The commitment marks a significant diplomatic gesture and comes amid efforts to deepen ties between the two nations.

A statement from Sa’ar’s office following a meeting in Buenos Aires said that their meeting focused on ways to deepen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation, adding that Sa’ar encouraged Milei to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, began as a one-on-one conversation before expanding to include staff from both sides, according to a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry.

Milei, who is knowns to be a pro-Israel Judeophile, wore a kippah during the meeting as Sa’ar recited a blessing congratulating him on his recent victory in Argentina’s parliamentary elections, Sa’ar’s office said.

The president also showed the minister a mezuzah affixed to the entrance of his office.

Argentina’s move would make it the eighth country to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after Fiji, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay.

Before Argentina, Sa’ar visited Paraguay where he met with President Santiago Peña. This visit reaffirmed the alliance between Paraguay and Israel. The President reiterated the commitment to continue expanding cooperation in strategic areas for the development of both nations.