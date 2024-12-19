Argentina, Israel mark 75 years of diplomatic ties in Jerusalem

“The foundation of the relationship between Argentina and Israel is the value of freedom and democracy. In this regard, I have prioritized our bond with Israel, elevating it to an unprecedented level,” wrote Argentinian President Javier Milei in a letter read out at the event.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

Israel and Argentina on Monday marked 75 years of diplomatic relations at a gala event at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. The event included a call for the immediate release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, some of whom are Argentinian nationals.

In written remarks read out at the event by the South American country’s ambassador to Israel, Argentinian President Javier Milei pledged to continue speaking out against Islamic terrorism targeting the Jewish state, saying, “silence is complicity.”

Milei, who has pledged to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, went on to write: “The foundation of the relationship between Argentina and Israel is the value of freedom and democracy. In this regard, I have prioritized our bond with Israel, elevating it to an unprecedented level.”

The South American leader, who took office last year, made one of his first official visits as president to Israel, where he reiterated his pledge to move the embassy to Jerusalem, visited southern Israeli communities hard-hit in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and met with Argentinian-born Israelis that had been freed from captivity in Gaza.

“Argentina was the first Latin American country to recognize the State of Israel,” noted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the event. “Now, under the leadership of my dear friend Javier Milei, there is no doubt that ties have become stronger than ever,” he added.

From ‘partner to friend’

Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Axel Wahnish, said, “Argentina was for 74 years a partner but now, in its 75th year, under president Milei Argentina has become a friend to Israel.” Wahnish has studied Torah with the libertarian Argentinian leader, a Catholic who has shown immense interest in Judaism.

An iconoclast and political outsider, Milei was elected in November 2023 amid a burgeoning economic crisis and skyrocketing inflation that has long beleaguered the large South American country, which is making strides toward recovery under his leadership.

A week after his election victory, he visited the United States for government meetings, stopping at the grave in New York of the late Lubavitcher Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. It was his third such visit that year. Since taking over, he has subsequently listed Hamas as a terror organization and called out Iran’s terrorism.

“The future of friendship between Israel and Argentina has never looked brighter,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, whose Argentinian-born father immigrated to Israel 59 years ago, and who was in the audience.

Israel’s top diplomat is scheduled to lead a private-sector delegation to Argentina in March to further economic ties between the two countries.

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana, who visited Buenos Aires this fall and has invited Milei to address Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, concurred.

“The bond between Argentina and Israel has never been stronger,” he said, adding, “Times of crisis have a way of bringing heroes into focus. Milei’s Argentina has emerged as a booming moral voice shaking the world stage.”