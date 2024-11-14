Amsterdam Antisemitic Attack is an Assault on European Values and Democracy

By Manel Msalmi

The attack on Israeli fans in Amsterdam on November 8th, in the capital of the Netherlands—a symbol of liberty and human rights—serves as a stark reminder of mob attacks often seen in places where religious minorities face violence from extremists without fear of repercussions, such as in Pakistan.

However, this incident occurred in the heart of Europe. Amsterdam, a city where people of diverse ethnicities, religions, political beliefs, and sexual orientations live freely and respectfully, was shaken by this incident, alarming not only Europeans but the world.

Yet, only a few intellectuals and human rights activists condemned this antisemitic and horrific act, which is both concerning and frightening.

Since the October 7th attacks and the Israel-Hamas conflict, hate speech on social media and in public spaces has escalated, normalizing antisemitism and hatred toward Jews. The silence of the left and far left in Europe, seemingly for electoral reasons, contributes to this rise in hostility.

This atmosphere fuels animosity among young people from migrant backgrounds, who are influenced by popular narratives in universities that often draw from leftist, “woke” ideologies and pro-Islamist intellectuals.

These narratives focus on the victimization of Muslim and African migrants while portraying the West and minority groups, including Jews, as adversaries. For years, the writings of Tariq Ramadan, a pro-Islamist intellectual, have been used in Dutch universities, serving as a model and source of inspiration.

There is a profound failure in engaging young people from migrant backgrounds and encouraging them to embrace values of respect, tolerance, and freedom of speech. This failure extends to promoting religious freedom, human rights, women’s rights, and minority rights—key components for combating hate and discrimination and fostering dialogue.

Radical and Islamist ideologies remain largely unchallenged and are incompatible with European democratic values, including religious freedom and women’s rights. The attack on Israeli fans is a reminder that violence has replaced civilized dialogue and mutual respect, undermining any hope for social peace.

Since October 7th, antisemitic incidents have surged across Europe. Even intellectuals advocating for peace and dialogue are restricted from speaking at universities, leaving only one dominant narrative and stifling democratic debate. Demonstrations have often ended in violence and antisemitic incidents, eroding the hope for a peaceful and respectful society.

There is an urgent need to counter antisemitic incidents and hate speech that threaten social cohesion and the future of coming generations. Action must be taken to curb violence, promote dialogue, and preserve our democratic values. We must have the courage to fight for equality, justice, and freedom. As Anne Frank once said, Those who have courage and faith shall never perish in misery.

This op-ed was originally published by The Capitol Institute.