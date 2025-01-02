Ambassadors attend Western Wall Chanukah lighting to combat Jew-hatred

“There are nations and countries, led by the United States, standing by our side in this struggle with the torch of freedom in their hands.”

By JNS

A ceremony for the lighting of the seventh candle of Chanukah was held at the Western Wall Plaza on Tuesday, under the theme “The Fight Against Antisemitism.”

“In these days of battling great darkness, days of blurring the lines between truth and falsehood, between wickedness and justice, there are nations and countries, led by the United States, standing by our side in this struggle with the torch of freedom in their hands,” said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.

“In this fight—against a culture of terror, violence and death, a fight for the future of the entire free world—we are not alone. Dear ambassadors, you have come to light the Chanukah candles with us, thereby expressing solidarity with the spirit and values of our nation, with light and truth, and with the desire to overcome darkness, denounce antisemitism and reject hatred. May God bless you and your countries,” he added.

The event was also attended by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar; Minister of Welfare and Social Affairs Ya’akov Margi, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Eliezer Rauchberger and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew.

Among those participating were envoys from Albania, Argentina, Azerbaijan, China, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Moldova, Panama, Peru, Rwanda, Serbia and Sri Lanka.

The ceremony for lighting the eighth and final Chanukah candle, along with a global prayer for unity and the redemption of Israel, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Israel time Wednesday at the Western Wall Plaza and will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation website.