‘The time is now’ : French imam Chalghoumi’s call for interfaith coexistence during Israel visit

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted a special luncheon in Tel Aviv last week honoring Imam Hassen Chalghoumi — Imam of the Drancy Mosque and Chairman of the Conference of Imams of France.

Known for his unwavering stand against extremism and his deep commitment to Muslim-Jewish partnership, Chalghoumi was welcomed during his current trip to Israel as a fearless bridge-builder at a time of rising global hatred.

Opening the event, CAM CEO Sacha Roytman underscored the important of Chalghoumi’s visit, saying, “The presence of Imam Chalghoumi in Israel is not something to take lightly. In a climate where moderates are silenced and extremists emboldened, his voice and moral clarity shine all the more brightly.”

Roytman also drew attention to the plight of the Druze community in neighboring Syria, urging solidarity with all minorities targeted by hate. “We must fight antisemitism and religious extremism together — and stand with the Druze community as well,” he said.

CAM Advisory Board Chair Natan Sharansky praised Imam Chalghoumi as a “trusted ally of the French Jewish community.”

“Since October 7th, this is no longer simply a conflict between Israel and Hamas,” Sharansky warned. “It is a global demonization campaign against the Jewish people — driven by the extremist regime in Iran and amplified by social media.”

CAM Advisor on European Affairs Shannon Seban thanked Chalghoumi for his moral courage and principled leadership.

“While many remain silent in the face of radicalism, antisemitism, and fear, Imam Hassen Chalghoumi — whom I work closely with in France — speaks with clarity and peace,” she said. “His journey to Israel, alongside fellow imams from Europe, is more than symbolic. It is a powerful act of reconciliation — a statement that dialogue is stronger than division.”

In his remarks, Chalghoumi spoke candidly about the escalating risks faced by moderate Muslim leaders in Europe. “In France, an Islamist can walk freely,” he said. “An imam, like me, cannot. The fear is among the moderates, not the terrorists.”

In the aftermath of October 7th, Chalghoumi explained, the targeting of Jews and those who support them has intensified. “Every imam who came to Israel has received threats,” he noted. “Some have lost their jobs. One had his son attacked. And yet, we come — because the time is now.”

He was referring to the imam of the city of Alkmaar in the Netherlands who lost his job as the head of a Morroccan mosque after meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog along with the delegation.

He described Israel as a mosaic of hope, praising the diverse communities he visited as models of coexistence. In contrast, he cautioned that in Europe and the U.S., extremism is no longer on the fringes. “There is no moderation anymore,” he stated. “Moderates are paralyzed by fear.”

Chalghoumi also highlighted how Islamist political movements have gained strength in Europe by exploiting democratic systems. “The political Islam that left Arab countries is now strategizing to take over government ecosystems,” he said. “In France, these movements are deeply entrenched. The justice system is weak. The state is secular, so it does not regulate religion — and that vacuum has been filled.”

He called for urgent investment in education, denouncing the failure of European governments to act against antisemitic incitement in schools. “When you raise children to believe they are victims, you create future jihadists,” he said. “For 15 years, we let Qatar lead the way. Now we’re paying the price.”

Chalghoumi also expressed hope in the Abraham Accords and the moderating influence of Gulf states, which he believes could play a key role in reversing the tide of radicalism in the Middle East. But he was clear — the most important tool remains human connection. “There is never a ‘right time’ to visit Israel,” he said. “But if we want to break the cycle of hate and fear, we must come. We must build partnerships. We must show another way.”

Chalghoumi traveled to Israel as part of a delegation of European Muslim leaders organized by ELNET, a nonprofit organization that fosters and strengthens strategic relations between Israel and Europe. While the official visit concluded earlier in the week, he chose to extend his stay — spending additional days in Israel to meet with CAM.

To honor his bravery and leadership, CAM presented Chalghoumi with a special plaque recognizing his tireless work to confront extremism, stand against antisemitism, and promote peace.