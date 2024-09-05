Nobody was injured in the attack and the gunman was “neutralized”

Thursday marked 52 years since the attack by Black September Palestinian terrorists against the Israea-li delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which ended with the death of 11 Israeli team members.

A terrorist opened fire on Thursday near the Israeli consulate in Munich. Nobody was injured in the attack and the gunman was said to be “neutralized,”

Police identified h-the gunman as an 18-year-old Austrian national.

The area where the attack happened is close to the Munich Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism, which explores the city’s past as the birthplace of the Nazi movement, also said all of its employees were unharmed.

According to the police, officers noticed a person carrying a “long gun” in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, at around 9 a.m. There was then an exchange of shots in which the suspect was fatally wounded. Nobody else was injured in the attack. .

The man, who was carrying an old make of firearm with a repeating mechanism, died at the scene. Bavaria’s tstate Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, said the suspect had opened fire at police and they returned fire.

Accoring to Bavarian state authorities, there was “a terrible suspicion” that case was linked to the date marking that attack on Israeli athletes in 1972.

Austria’s Standard newspaper and the Spiegel news outlet in Germany reported that the suspect had been investigated for Islamic extremism, but the Munich police did not confirm the reports.

The Israeli foreign ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred for a memorial event to mark the Olympics terrorist attack and that no consulate staff were hurt.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described Thursday’s shooting as “a serious incident” but said she didn’t want to speculate on what had happened. She reiterated that “the protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities has the highest priority.”