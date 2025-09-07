350 years of Portuguese Synagogue of Amsterdam celebrated in the presence of King Willem-Alexander

It was a special and memorable Sunday in the synagogue of the Portuguese Israelite Community (PIG) in Amsterdam. In the presence of King Willem-Alexander, the 350th anniversary of the Synagogue was celebrated, writes Jonet.nl.

The president of the community David Samama said that the continued existence of the community, and therefore also the synagogue, is guaranteed thanks to enthusiastic young people who want to continue. The national celebration was solemn, dignified, and sober at the same time.

At least 350 years ago, in 1675, the Portuguese-Israelitic Synagogue or Snoge was completed. At the time, it was the largest house of assembly outside Jerusalem and remained so for a long time.

The celebration was national in character, which is one of the reasons why King Willem-Alexander was invited. There were special songs, including the Welcome Song and Adon Ngolam – Lord of the World, the song for the inauguration of the Synagogue in 1675, which was recomposed in 2018. There were also prayers, including the prayer for the Royal Family and a prayer for the hostages who have been held captive in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Samama said: “Snoge is not just a building; it is a soul, a breath of centuries, a symbol of indestructible hope. It is a testimony to resilience, faith, and community spirit. It is living proof that Jewish life in the Netherlands has not only survived despite everything, but is flourishing and being passed on from generation to generation.” The future is what matters most right now, Samama emphasized.

In the seventeenth century, the Snoge was the largest synagogue in the world. Amsterdam offered a home port to Jews of Portuguese and Spanish descent who had been driven out by the Spanish Inquisition. In Amsterdam, they were allowed to freely practice their Jewish religion and also engage in trade. The original interior of the synagogue is still completely intact and there is no heating or electricity. The building is lit by hundreds of candles in chandeliers.

