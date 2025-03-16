‘Zionists are not welcome’: Israeli spat on in Dublin eatery

No one intervened in the altercation.

By JNS staff

A young Israeli man on a business trip to Ireland was verbally assaulted and spat on at a Dublin café, a video he posted Friday on social media shows.

The two women who accosted Tamir Ohayon and his co-worker can be heard shouting, “Zionists are not welcome in Ireland. F*** you and f*** Israel, Israel is on its way out,” while giving him the middle finger.

With the video rolling, the Israeli responded, “I love you too,” at which point one of the women spat on him.

“Did you just spit on me?” he asked. ” I did, and I actually did not miss,” the assailant answered.

No one in the eatery intervened in the altercation.

Ohayon can be heard in the clip asking that the police be summoned.

The police came to his hotel two hours later, and did not do anything, he wrote on Instagram.

Irish media subsequently identified the assailants as pro-Palestinian activists Zeina Ismail and Lena Seale.

“This was an act of pure terrorism, and everyone was silent. I couldn’t sleep the whole night and locked myself in my hotel room until I moved to another hotel the following day,” Ohayon wrote on Instagram.

Ohayon said that he will never return to Ireland.

Israel closed its embassy in Ireland last year due to Dublin’s hostility to the Jewish state.