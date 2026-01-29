Yael Foundation summit to focus on Jewish education as pillar of continuity

Academic excellence and Jewish education are fundamental to ensuring the growth and sustainability of Jewish communities worldwide, Yael Foundation CEO Chaya Yosovich told JNS ahead of its international summit in Europe from Feb. 2–5.

“A school brings much more awareness. With the rise of antisemitism, parents understand that while we are here investing to make sure they are safe, we also focus on the future of the community,” said Yosovich. “We have to be there to understand what is needed to make the next generation stronger.”

The fourth annual summit will focus on innovation, leadership, Jewish identity and the challenges of modern education. The conference will also feature the Yael Awards Ceremony, a flagship event recognizing leading schools—selected by parents—for excellence in education.

Scheduled lectures include Positive Leadership: The Science of Happiness by Tal Ben-Shahar, which explores the intersection of leadership, psychology and well-being; Harnessing the Hacker Mindset by Keren Elazari, linking cybersecurity, innovation and leadership; and Igniting Excellence in the Next Generation, outlining Yosovich’s vision.

Founded in 2020 by Cyprus-based Uri and Yael Poliavich, the foundation, whose motto is “No Jewish Child Left Behind”, is a leading philanthropic initiative currently working in 45 countries and impacting 13,000 Jewish students.

In the past year, the Yael Foundation awarded €40 million in grants to 130 Jewish schools, educators and educational ecosystems. The organization currently provides financial support to 64 day schools, 20 Sunday schools, 18 kindergartens and 11 after-school educational programs.

Poliavich told JNS that the organization has evolved from primarily supporting schools to proactively investing in and establishing new institutions. Among the Yael network are schools in Limassol, Cyprus, and Lisbon, Portugal, both expected to open in September 2027.

She also revealed plans to open a school in France, marking a shift from the organization’s usual focus on establishing Jewish education institutions in places where none exist.

“Even though there are a lot of Jewish schools there, we realized that many children are on waiting lists. They also want to have a very high level of education and they’ll go private if we don’t take action,” she said.

The theme of this year’s conference, Own Your Flame, calls on educators to “blaze forward” and take responsibility for shaping Jewish life.

“Over 10,000 parents voted for the schools being represented at the awards ceremony. They are much more involved, and we want to give them the tools and energy to take ownership and understand that it’s in their hands to make things better,” Yosovich said.

The foundation’s role, she explained, is not to serve as a one-stop shop for financing and curricula, but to guide schools toward excellence on a case-by-case basis, enabling each institution to perform at the highest level.

“Education is the foundation of a community, the most basic element for community growth and a path towards a Jewish future. Having a very professional institution for education and for Jewish identity is key,” she said.

“We see huge differences between communities where parents are involved and places where it is not the case. We are really trying to encourage parents and make them understand how important it is to have this reinforcement.”

While immigration to Israel is not a measure of success, Yosovich said the foundation is “definitely very happy and proud” when families deepen their connection to the Jewish state.

She noted that the foundation maintains a strong working relationship with Israel’s Ministry of Education and collaborates on several initiatives. “Maybe one day there will be a school like ours in Israel as well,” she said.

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre Israel, the Yael Foundation collaborated with the Jewish Agency and the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to invest in physical security that allowed parents to feel comfortable sending kids to Jewish schools.

The foundation has also partnered with the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation to remodel the Jewish educational landscape across Europe. The first fruits of the partnership will be allocated to the renovation and expansion of a prominent Jewish school in Rome, the 100-year-old Scuole Ebraiche di Roma.

The 2026 Yael Awards, featuring 12 categories, will recognize schools, educators, programs, and leaders strengthening Jewish identity through meaningful educational experiences and long-term impact across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and beyond.

Key categories include Academic Excellence, Community Impact, Innovator of the Year, Jewish Experience of the Year, Special Achievement Award, Teacher of the Year, Preschool of the Year, Pioneer Award, and Youth Program of the Year.

Award recipients will be selected by an international panel that includes Natan Sharansky, former chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel and a leading global voice on freedom, democracy and Jewish identity.

“Excellence in Jewish education is the best way to strengthen your Jewish identity,” Sharansky said. “Strengthening Jewish identity gives young people the power to influence the world while remaining grounded in their heritage.”