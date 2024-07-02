Yad Vashem holds first major post-Oct. 7 Holocaust education summit

The four-day conference aims to highlight the importance of Holocaust education in preparation for a future without survivors.

By JNS

Some 150 educators from about 40 countries across the globe are participating in Yad Vashem’s International Educational Conference. The four-day event, titled, “Holocaust Education in a Global Context,” is taking place on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem from July 1-4.

This conference, the first of its kind in Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, aims to highlight the importance of Holocaust education in preparation for a future without survivors

“Holocaust education faces unprecedented challenges in our modern world,” said Gilad Olstein, director of Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Education and head of the International Conference. “This gathering of over 150 educators is not only a testament to the global dedication to Holocaust education, but also an opportunity to discuss these challenges and best equip these educators with the latest tools, methodologies and resources to effectively teach the Holocaust.”

Through a series of in-depth workshops, lectures and discussions, participants will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices and collaborate on strategies to combat antisemitism, Holocaust distortion and historical inaccuracies.

The conference is divided into four parts—The Kehila: The Jewish Community in a World Crisis; Holocaust in a Global Context; Holocaust Education and New Media; and When Antisemitism Challenges Holocaust Education.

Released hostage Liat Atzili, a Yad Vashem guide and Holocaust educator whose husband was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, will address the conference participants in a special session on Tuesday.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan emphasized the significance of the conference in the current global climate, stating, “At a time when antisemitism is exploding around the world, we are seeing more and more rampant Holocaust distortion and inversion in mainstream society.

“This conference is not just a meeting of the minds of educators, who are charged with teaching the Holocaust to our younger generations. It is a message of unwavering commitment to history and a signal to our educational leaders that Holocaust education is essential not only for imparting knowledge and awareness but also as a crucial tool for fostering a more tolerant and open society.”