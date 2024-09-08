Three Allenby crossing workers critically wounded in shooting attack

The assailant was neutralized and Israeli forces were scanning the area for additional terrorists.

By JNS

Three workers at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley were critically wounded on Sunday in a terrorist attack.

The terrorist was neutralized after opening fire and Israeli forces were conducting scans of the area to ensure there were no more terrorists in the area.

According to Kan News, the possibility that the assailant is a Jordanian driver is being investigated.

The Allenby Bridge near Jericho crossing connects Israel’s Judea and Samaria region with Jordan.