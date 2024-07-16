Thousands of North Americans making aliyah after Oct. 7

There have been more than 10,000 requests to open aliyah files since the current Hamas war began.

By JNS

Nearly 1,800 North Americans have immigrated to Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion, with an additional 2,000 newcomers expected this summer, an Israeli nonprofit that facilitates aliyah from the U.S. and Canada says.

The figures from Nefesh B’Nefesh also show that the worst single-day attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust and the wave of antisemitism it triggered around the world have prompted a huge boost in interest in aliyah.

Since Hamas triggered the current war nine months ago, there have been more than 10,000 requests to open aliyah files in North America, a 76% increase from the same period a year earlier, the organization said. Nearly half of the applicants said that Zionist ideals and expressions of solidarity with the Jewish state have prompted their decision.

“We warmly welcome the many olim who have decided to make aliyah at this time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer in a statement. “This is a choice of Jews from around the world, and especially from the U.S., to move to Israel as part of the greater Jewish story.”

Added Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh: “We eagerly anticipate welcoming hundreds of new olim who, in the face of the current uncertainty, are arriving with unwavering determination to fulfill their dreams of making Israel their home.

“It is inspiring to see so many impassioned olim embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives, and we are ever present to provide unwavering support and guidance to ensure their smooth integration into Israeli society,” Fass said.

A massive wave of French Jewish immigration is also expected in the wake of the July 7 election, which saw the far-left antisemitic France Unbowed party and its New Popular Front alliance garner the most seats in a hung parliament.

“These newcomers are symbols of hope and the future, the promise of growth and prosperity,” Jewish Agency for Israel chairman Maj. Gen (res.) Doron Almog. “Together with them, we will build a stronger and more powerful State of Israel.”