‘’We believe that diplomacy must prevail,” says EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.

The European Union expressed its ‘’deepest concern at the dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s response. ‘’

In a statement issued on Sunday, EU’s foereign affairs chief Kja Kallas said : ‘’The EU reiterates its strong commitment to regional security, including the security of the State of Israel, and calls on all sides to abide by international law, show restraint and refrain from taking further steps which could lead to serious consequences such as potential radioactive release.’’

The statement adds : ‘’The EU has always been clear that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and is concerned about the IAEA’s recent report based on which the IAEA Board of Governors found Iran in non-compliance with its legally binding nuclear safeguards obligations under the NPT. But lasting security is built through diplomacy, not military action.’’

‘’We believe that diplomacy must prevail. The EU will continue to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and to find a lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue which can only be through a negotiated deal,’’ Kallas concluded.