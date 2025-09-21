The European Union is facing an ‘’unprecedented reputational collapse’’ among the Israeli public, according to Dr. Maya Sion Tzidkiyahu, Director of the Mitvim Institute’s Israel-Europe Relations Program.

She made the comment as the EU Commission decided earlier this week to propose to the EU Council several measures against Israel in the wake of its war in Gaza against Hamas, including sanctions against two cabinet members and suspending trade preferences for Israeli products entering the EU.

While Israelis clearly recognize the EU importance to Israel and express concern about measures it may take, 67% now view the EU more as an adversary and only 14% as a friend to Israel, she said.

Since 2018, the Mitvim Index of Israel’s foreign relations has tracked this question and the numbers have never been this negative, she noted.

‘’The explanation lies in the EU’s criticism of Israel and in member states’ demands for punitive measures against Israel. The survey also found that a decisive majority of Israelis understand the EU’s significant economic power: 67% are very or somewhat concerned about potential European steps against Israel, and 15% slightly concerned. The concern is justified,’’ she said.

The EU is Israel’s leading trading partner (about €45 billion in goods and €25 billion in services annually), and a key investor (€75 billion in 2023).

It is also Israel’s leading partner in publicly funded innovation, research, and development. Horizon Europe, the world’s largest research program (€95 billion over seven years), has no substitute as it enables groundbreaking research in collaboration with leading researchers and innovators from nearly 50 countries.

The EU Commission has recently proposed to partially suspend Israel’s participation in the Horizon Europe program but the measure failed to garner a required qualified majority of the 27 EU member states due to the opposition of large EU countries such as Germany and Italy.

Exclusion Israel from it would severely harm Israeli research and accelerate brain drain, according to Sion-Tzidkiyahu.

She believes that the EU’s influence on Israel’s economy, jobs, livelihoods and quality of life ‘’is immense.’ ‘’The public understands well the great importance of the EU for Israel’s economy, innovation, employment, and aviation. A downgrading of relations would have a profound impact on Israel’s economy,’’ she added.

‘’The EU now finds itself in direct confrontation with the Israeli government and its policy in Gaza. After two years of intense discussions both inside and outside the negotiating rooms, the EU has been left with no tools of influence other than the economic levers and cooperative frameworks it has with Israel. In light of the data and the state of Israel-EU relations, it is understandable — and justified — that the Israeli public is concerned about the use of these levers. We should all be concerned by the declared intention of Israel’s friend, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to bring before the Council of Foreign Ministers a proposal to revoke Israel’s trade benefits with the EU,’’ she said. Super Sparta’s call.

The European Commission has issued a package of proposals aimed at sanctioning Israel for its ongoing military campaign in Gaza against Hamas and its consequences on the humanitarian situation which the EU says is in breach with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement regarding human rights.

The measures also include sanctions on ten members of the Hamas terrorist organisation and two “extremist” ministers in the Israeli governmentn, Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich for their role inciting violence in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria).

The decision to act against Jerusalem is based on “the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza following the military intervention of Israel, the blockade of humanitarian aid, the intensifying of military operations”, including the ongoing ground offensive, according to the European Commission.

It also relates to the “decision of the Israeli authorities to advance the settlement plan”, according to the executive arm of the EU.

EU Council of Ministers to discuss the measures next month

The measures are tob e contemplated by the EU Council of Ministers in October but as Politico writes ‘’everyone, including von der Leyen, knows she isn’t firing live ammo. When country representatives meet to discuss the package of measures most of the proposals are likely to be immediately blocked by Israel’s EU allies, which include Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria and …

Moreober, Germany’s opposition to punitive action against Israel is not expected to change any time soon even though German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday he would reveal whether his government will support the measures at an informal meeting of EU leaders on Oct. 1.

A key reason why the EU hasn’t yet moved forward with measures against Israel is because there hasn’t been enough support for them in the European Council. Proposed tariffs require a qualified majority of countries to be adopted; sanctions need unanimity.

“We stand with Israel,” Merz stressed during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of the most hostile European politician towards Israel. But the German leader added that Berlin’s stance “does not mean we support all the decisions the Israeli government takes.”

German continues to support Israel

Israel sharply criticized the proposed EU measures. ‘’The recommendations of the college of Commissioners led by President von der Leyen are morally and politically distorted, and it is to be hoped that they will not be adopted as has been the case so far.’’

Moves against Israel will harm Europe’s own interests. Israel will continue to struggle, with the help of its friends in Europe, against attempts to harm it while it is in the midst of an existential war. Steps against Israel will be answered accordingly, and we hope we will not be required to take them.’’

In a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szjjarto, Saar praised Hungary, one of Israel4s staunchest ally within the EU. ‘’Amidst the attempts to hurt Israel in the EU, the minister reaffirmed that Hungary will continue to stand by Israel. We appreciate that,’’ wrote Sa’ar on X.