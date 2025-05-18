Swiss law banning Hamas comes to force

The law, which was approved by parliament last December and came in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, gives Swiss authorities “the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland.”

A Swiss law banning Hamas and related organisations came to force this week, aiming to prevent the Palestinian terrorist group from using Switzerland as a safe haven by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.

The law, which was approved by parliament last December and came in the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, gives Swiss authorities “the necessary tools to take action against Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland,” the Swiss government said.

The law enables preventive police measures such as entry bans or expulsions, and also makes it more difficult for Hamas to use Switzerland as a financial hub for its activities.

Swiss ambassador to Israel, Simon Geissbühler, told i24news that it was the shock of October 7 that ‘’changed everything.’’ “The fact that Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel, including, incidentally, two Swiss who were killed, and took over 250 hostages, was such a shock that the Swiss government, the Federal Council and Parliament decided to draw up a federal law banning Hamas,’’ he explained.

The ban is not symbolic, he said. . “Anyone who contravenes this ban can be punished with a custodial sentence of 20 years or more, or with a pecuniary penalty.’’The law also makes it possible to “freeze Hamas assets in Switzerland” and “facilitates the adoption of preventive police measures.”

This ban illustrates a fundamental dilemma for Switzerland. “In many conflicts, Switzerland plays the role of mediator,” said the ambassador. “But it’s clear, if you ban an organization, it’s very difficult for Swiss diplomacy to do behind-the-scenes diplomacy and mediation.” “For us, it was more important to ban Hamas than perhaps to play a mediating role.”