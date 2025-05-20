”Strong” majority of EU member states in favour of reviewing the EU-Israel Association Agreement

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said 17 out of the 27 member states had backed the move spearheaded by the Netherlands.

‘’The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The aid that Israel has allowed in is, of course, welcomed, but it is a drop in the ocean. Aid must flow immediately without obstruction and at scale because this is what is needed,’’ declared EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as she announced Tuesday that a ‘’strong’’ majority of EU member states are in favour of reviewing Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Council.

She made the statement at a press conference following a meeting of the 27 EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

‘’We will launch this exercise and, in the meantime, it is up to Israel to unblock the humanitarian aid. Saving lives must be our top priority,’’ she said.

It is Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Velkamp, who spearheaded the push to review the EU’s pact with Israel over the situation in Gaza. In the meantime, Israel on Sunday allowed resuming the delivery of humanitarian aid tot he Gaza Strip.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, signed in 2000, governs political and economic relations between Israel and the EU, Israel’s largest trading partner.

Article 2 of the Association Agreement calls for respect of human rights.

Asked how manies countries voted in favour of reviewing the accord, Kallas declined to give a number but French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking in parliament, said 17 out of the 27 member states had backed the move.

Any decision to review the EU-Israel agreement would have to come from the European Commission.

‘’What it tells us is that the countries see that the situation in Gaza is untenable and what we want is to really help the people. The trucks are behind the borders. There are thousands of trucks. The 100 trucks that came in are a welcome step, but it is not enough, because the needs are much, much bigger,’’ Kallas said.

She added that the humanitarian aid ‘’is very much financed by the European Union, and that is why the member states are also very keen on sending this message that the suffering of the people is untenable.’’

”I have made these points also during my talks with Israelis,” she said.

EU Foreign Minister also discussed imposing sanctions on Israeli ‘’settlers’’ but a decision on such sanctions, which needs unanimity, was blocked by Hungary.