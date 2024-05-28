Pro-Palestinian activists cover façade of Brussels Liberal party headquarter in blood-red paint

The façade of the French-speaking MR Liberal party headquarter in Brussels was covered in red paint by pro-Palestinian activists on Monday.

They denounced the party who they believe is supporting Israel.

The protestors wrote in large letters in blood-red paint “Vote for the massacre in Gaza” was written in large letters on the windows of the party’s building.

“MR is blocking any possibility of sanctioning Israel for the ongoing genocide in Gaza. More broadly, MR is collaborating with Israel, which has been responsible for ethnic cleansing since 1948,” the activists said in a press release.

Party president Georges-Louis Bouchez condemned the action which, he said, was the result of the “instrumentalisation” of the Middle East conflict “by the left.”

“At a time when Belgium is being hailed around the world for its stance on this conflict thanks to Hadja Lahbib’s action, the left is manipulating opinion and stirring up hatred. And this hatred leads to odious and disgraceful acts,” he said.

A member of the federal coalition government, the French-speaking Liberal party held back a recent move by its Socialist, Ecologist and Christian-Democrat partners to recognize a Palestinian state, arguing that the timing was inappropriate.

On Monday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he wants to gather a large group of European countries to start a process for the recognition of a Palestinian state ‘’to end the cycle of violence in the region’.’’ He made the statement alesafter meeting with the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels.

“There was mostly appreciation for the role Belgium played, because we were one of the first countries to call for an immediate ceasefire and to stop the violent settlers,’’ De Croo said.