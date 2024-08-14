President Herzog launches global survey to shape ‘Voice of the People’ Jewish Council

The worldwide initiative aims to build a pioneering forum to address the most pressing challenges facing the Jewish people.

Opening of survey following Tisha B’av comes at a time of need for unity among the Jewish people, as Israel faces fears of an attack from Iran

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog announced Wednesday the launch of a pivotal global survey to shape dialogue and leadership development within the Jewish world — the first step as part of his Voice of the People initiative.

The survey will help in the creation of a new worldwide Jewish advisory council set to address the most pressing challenges facing Jewish communities in Israel and the Diaspora.

The launch of the survey, following the solemn reflection of Tisha B’av, comes at a time of particular need for unity among the Jewish people, as Israel faces fears of an attack from Iran.

President Herzog said, “We are currently engaged in safeguarding the State of Israel and reinforcing the strength of the Jewish people amid a challenging war and rising antisemitism. Simultaneously, we face critical issues that demand our attention. In response, we are establishing the Voice of the People council, which will focus on ensuring the Jewish people’s ability to thrive in a changing world. The survey we are launching today will shape the council, and therefore shape the discussions impacting the future of the Jewish people. I encourage everyone to participate and contribute to help build our collective future.”

Voice of the People, also known as “Kol Ha’am,” was launched by President Herzog with the aim of becoming an incubator for innovative and practical solutions to the pressing challenges facing the Jewish people worldwide, while also fostering international Jewish leadership.

Led by CEO Shirel Dagan-Levy, the initiative will set goals and objectives to implement the ideas generated in working groups, aiming to bring about real change in shaping the Jewish future.

The initiative will include the establishment of an international Jewish council composed of 150 leaders from communities around the world — 50 representatives from Israel, 50 from the USA and Canada, and 50 from other countries. This council will convene online once a month for two years, culminating in a conference in Israel in March 2025, with all representatives attending in person.

The first step in launching the project involves distributing a survey to the global Jewish community to select the topics for discussion in the first council meeting. This survey will be open for responses for the next 45 days, after which the results will guide the council’s priorities and strategic actions. Topics may include the dramatic rise in anti-Semitism, the sense of security within Jewish communities, Jewish culture and heritage, Israel-Diaspora relations, economic discrimination against Jews and Israelis, and more. From the survey respondents, 20 will be selected to participate in a private conversation with the President during the virtual launch event on September 15, 2024.

After the topics are selected, the representatives will be divided into working groups. These groups will be supported by senior “mentors” from the Jewish world who will assist them in realizing their vision. Additionally, the council will offer an “internship” program for young Jews worldwide, aiming to develop the future leadership of the Jewish diaspora. The projects developed by the groups will be supported by research assistants and provided with research, data, and partners to delve into the chosen topics.

Shirel Dagan-Levy, CEO of Voice of the People, said, “Imagine in twenty years looking back and seeing how each cohort of our council has shaped the Jewish people’s trajectory. Through their recommendations and our collective efforts, we will be able to trace the development of our communities and understand the impact we have made. This is our chance to create a legacy that will guide and inspire future generations.”

For the selection process of council representatives, a new algorithm has been developed by the initiative. This algorithm is based on pre-determined criteria to ensure a diverse and fairly represented council for the global Jewish community, considering factors like gender, religious affiliation, ethnicity, community ties, and a particular emphasis on including members under the age of 50. Registration for the council will begin in September.

Voice of the People is a joint project of the President’s Office and the World Zionist Organization and Jewish Agency, who cooperate with philanthropic foundations including the Azrieli Foundation, the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation, and the Wilf Family Foundation.