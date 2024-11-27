One in six French people under 35 thinks country better off if some Jews left, survey finds

“The Palestinian cause becomes a license to hate,” stated Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France.

By JNS

More than one in six (17%) young people in France, under the age of 35, believes that it would be good for the nation if some Jewish people left, compared to 12% of the general French population that thought France would benefit from Jews departing.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by Crif, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, which noted that the overall number (12%) represented a 100% increase over 2020, when 6% of the general population said that France would be better off if some Jews moved abroad.

The survey was conducted a year after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack. It found that 46% of the French population harbored at least six of the 16 antisemitic prejudices about which respondents were asked.

The most common antisemitic belief, the survey found, is that “Jews are very close-knit among themselves. They are more attached to Israel than to France, and they have powerful lobbies that intervene at the highest level.”

Brice Teinturier, the CEO of Ipsos, which conducted this survey, stated that “almost a quarter of those surveyed think that Jews are not really French like the others, up 6 points” from 2020, per an English translation of the survey.

