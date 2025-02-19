No sun and surf for ‘Coral,’ rare cold front and snow heading for Israel

The Israel Meteorological Service has officially joined the European initiative in naming significant weather events.

By Assaf Golan, Israel Hayom via JNS

The Israel Meteorological Service has officially joined the European initiative for naming significant weather events, announcing “Coral” as the designation for a major cold wave approaching the Jewish state.

The storm system is expected this weekend into early next week, with the possibility of snowfall throughout the country.

The naming convention, established in partnership with meteorological services in Cyprus and Greece, was introduced at the start of the winter season. Weather services typically reserve monikers for events that pose potential risks to public safety and require preparation by authorities.

While the first two storms this season affected only Greece, Coral marks the first storm to target the Eastern Mediterranean, including Israel.

Coral is forecast to deliver arctic temperatures direct from the North Pole, accompanied by possible snow across Israel’s northern mountains and central regions, as well as the capital of Jerusalem.

Current projections indicate that precipitation will begin in the north on Saturday. The snow is expected to expand to unusually low elevations by Sunday, possibly in areas above 1,640 to 2,297 feet, stretching from the northern border through Jerusalem and extending to the Hebron Hills.

Meteorologists have noted that it remains challenging to predict precise snowfall amounts and potential ground accumulation with more accurate weather forecasts expected later on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Israeli Interior Ministry instructed local authorities to get ready for an “extreme” cold front. “We must prepare for widespread snowfall in the north and center toward Shabbat morning and during Shabbat, including the possibility of blockages and disruptions,” it warned.

Following reports of possible snowfall in Jerusalem, Israel Hayom reported an increased demand for hotel rooms in the nation’s capital. Two hotels cited reported an increase of some 20% in reservations.

This is an edited version of an article originally published by Israel Hayom.