New London bus route connects Golders Green, Stamford Hill Jewish communities

London Jewish groups said they are “delighted” that the project came about after 15 years of advocacy.

By JNS

A new bus line in London that connects the Jewish communities in Golders Green and Stamford Hill “provides a significant enhancement for our strictly Orthodox community,” the Board of Deputies of British Jews and London Jewish Forum stated this week.

The 310 route, the result of 15 years of advocacy, was also supported by Interlink and the Jewish Leadership Council. It will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“This is the first time that the two areas have been connected by a direct bus service,” stated Transport for London, a governmental body.

Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, stated that he pledged that he would add the route if reelected. “I’m pleased to be delivering on this promise,” he said, adding that the line will support “many local residents, particularly in the Jewish community,” and help “to build a safer, fairer and greener London for everyone.”

London Jewish Forum co-chairs Andrew Gilbert and Adrian Cohen, who are also Board of Deputies vice presidents, said that the new bus line comes as the “community is encountering unprecedented antisemitism.”

“Any measure that bolsters the confidence of Jewish individuals in using public transport is immensely valued,” they stated. “This is something we have been campaigning for over 15 years. Stamford Hill and Golders Green have always been centers of Jewish communal life in North London. A direct bus service connecting these hubs will provide substantial benefits to the community.”

The route “will significantly enhance connectivity between our communities in Golders Green and Stamford Hill,” stated Rabbi Dovid Lichtig, chief executive of Interlink.

“This service is not just about providing earlier and more frequent buses,” he added. “It’s about bringing people together, improving access to essential services and supporting sustainable travel options. We encourage everyone to use this service and share their experiences to help ensure it meets the needs of all those it was intended to serve.”