Netherlands: Israeli defense companies excluded from largest defense trade show

The organizers of the largest defense trade show in the Netherlands have decided to exclude Israeli companies from the 2025 edition which take place in November Rotterdam.

According to information from Israeli business daily Globes, the organizers of the NIDV Exhibition Defence and Security (NEDS) have announced that Israeli companies will not be allowed to participate in the 2025 edition. The event specializes in the maritime sector.

‘’This edition proudly presents the best of the Defence and Security sector to an international audience. All domains: land, sea, air, space, and cyber are all present,’’ reads the NEDS website.

Regular attendees at the show included Israeli military industry giants such as Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense System which showcased their missile, drone, and naval defense systems.

This decision comes amid a hardening of policy of Netherlands toward Israel. Last May, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced his support for a legal review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement wich concluded that there were possible “violations of international law.” The Netherlands is now pushing for the adoption of economic and trade sanctions within the EU, notably by limiting Israeli participation in the Horizon Europe flagship research and innovation program.

The Dutch government had already suspended its arms exports to Israel a few months after the outbreak of thde war in Gaza in October 2023, following a court ruling.

Last June, Israeli companies were also excluded from the Eurosatory International Terrestrial Defense and Security exhibition near Paris. A few days later, however, the Paris Business Court finally ordered the suspension of the eclusion, judging this measure “unfairly biased.”