Netanyahu to meet Trump in White House, discuss tariffs

The meeting comes amid an IDF offensive in the Gaza Strip and growing concerns about Iran’s nuclear project.

By JNS staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump, U.S. officials with knowledge about the visit said.

This will be the premier’s fourth visit to the U.S. since the start of the war in Gaza 18 months ago, and his second meeting with Trump since the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The two leaders are slated to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, as Israel stepped up its military operation since the ceasefire and hostage-terrorist swap agreements broke down in March, CBS News reported on Saturday.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was supposed to travel to the U.S. next week, has reportedly postponed his trip, as the prime minister and defense minister are prohibited from being abroad simultaneously during wartime.

Netanyahu is furthermore projected to discuss the issue of tariffs with Trump, in the wake of the 17% tariff announced on Thursday by Washington on goods imported from the Jewish state—10% effective at 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 5, and an additional 7% at 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 9.

The subject of tariffs came up during a phone call between Trump and Netanyahu, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán present in the background.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister was visiting Budapest when the phone call was made, during which Trump invited Netanyahu to visit the White House for talks on the matter, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

“I spoke to him today,” Trump told reporters outside Air Force One on Thursday. “And I think he’s going to be coming to the country sometime in the not-so-distant future, maybe next week.”

When asked whether there was progress on his proposal to voluntarily relocate Gazans elsewhere, Trump relayed succinctly, “We’re still committed to the relocation.” The president further stated that he would like to see the release of as many hostages from Gaza “as we can.”

A senior diplomatic source told JNS and other media outlets during Netanyahu’s visit to Hungary that Israel is in “serious talks with several countries” to relocate large numbers of people out of the Gaza Strip.

“We are not giving up on Trump’s vision of voluntary migration,” the source said.

He said Israel was discussing the matter with a number of countries simultaneously, although he declined to name them. “They’re willing to do it as part of an exchange, not necessarily money,” he said.

On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with the Israeli premier over the phone to “underscore U.S. support for Israel,” Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

“The Secretary discussed the situation in Gaza and the Administration’s resolve to free the hostages in Gaza and recently announced tariffs,” it continued.

On the Iranian front, Trump said on Thursday that “I think Iran is interested in starting direct talks,” without further elaboration on his plans regarding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.