Netanyahu names David Zini as new Shin Bet head

The major general wrote in a March 2023 report about Gaza that “in almost the entire sector, it would be possible to carry out surprise raids against our forces,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Thursday evening that he intends to appoint Maj.-Gen. David Zini director of the Israeli Security Agency, also known as the Shin Bet.

Zini has served as a fighter in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, commander of the Israel Defense Forces Golani Brigade Battalion 51, commander of the Egoz Unit, commander of the Alexandroni Brigade, founder of the Commando Brigade and commander of the Training Command and the General Staff Corps, per the prime minister’s office.

Zini prepared a report in March 2023 for the head of the Gaza division “on evaluating the deployment of the division in a complex surprise event, with emphasis on surprise raids and marking weak points,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

“In the report’s conclusions, Maj.-Gen. Zini wrote that in almost the entire sector, it would be possible to carry out surprise raids against our forces,” it added.