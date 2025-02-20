Nation mourns Bibas family, Oded Lifshitz as bodies handed over to Israel

The IDF and authorities are gearing up for emotional day as Hamas is poised to return four dead captives on Thursday.

By Israel Hayom via JNS

Israel redeemed on Thursday the bodies of four fallen hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza: the three members of the Bibas family – mother Shiri, infant son Kfir, and his older brother Ariel, and Oded Lifshitz.

Although the Israeli government has made names public, official confirmation of the identity of hostages will only take place upon forensics analysis once the handover is complete. On Wednesday, it emerged that the names were not supposed to be made public, and there was a miscommunication between the IDF and the government.

Israel has released the names of the four bodies being released by Hamas tomorrow:

– Shiri Bibas

– Kfir Bibas

– Ariel Bibas

– Oded Lifshitz

May their memories be a blessing to the families they have left behind – our hearts are broken for them. pic.twitter.com/kiJDEghv7C

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 19, 2025

Even before the announcement of the names, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors about the return of the fallen hostages and from contacting families regarding this matter.

In an official statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, it was announced: “The Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons, Brigadier General (Ret.) Gal Hirsch, has updated the families of the hostages through IDF representatives. In this difficult hour, our hearts are with the grieving families. We will continue to provide reliable information as required and request to avoid spreading rumors and unofficial information.”

“Do not eulogize until there is final confirmation”

The Bibas family issued a statement urging patience. “If there is to be bitter news, we need to receive it through the proper channels after all identification procedures are completed. We ask not to eulogize our loved ones until there is confirmation after final identification,” it said.

The Lifshitz family released a similar statement, noting that they had hoped things would turn differently but won’t give up just yet. “These hours are not simple for us, after being informed that our beloved Oded is on the list of deceased hostages to be returned to Israel on Thursday, after being taken alive from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. For 502 days we hoped and prayed for a different ending, but until we receive absolute certainty our journey will not end, and even afterward we will continue to fight until the return of the last hostage. We ask the media and the public not to contact us regarding this matter at present and to respect our privacy.”

Early morning: Handover process to begin

The initial stage involves the Red Cross receiving the fallen from Hamas at a predetermined location before transferring them to the IDF. Following the transfer, a military memorial ceremony will take place inside Gaza, featuring the Israeli flag, a salute ceremony, and a rabbi reciting from the Book of Psalms.

Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, who heads Mental Health Services at the Ministry of Health, has advised against extended viewing of broadcasts covering the return: “We anticipate an extremely complex day as we receive the fallen hostages, and strongly recommend that the public limit their media exposure and minimize their viewing of Hamas psychological warfare tactics.”

Identification process

Following their return to Israeli territory, the coffins will then be transported under police escort directly to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for identification. There, experts will conduct tests to determine both the cause and time of death.

The institute will employ standard identification methods including imaging scans, DNA sample extraction and laboratory analysis, and comparison with existing medical records such as dental X-rays. Reference samples have already been prepared, including DNA profiles provided by Israel Police containing genetic material from the relevant fallen.

The IDF states that the identification process may take up to 48 hours, depending on the condition of the remains. The military is emphasizing the importance of avoiding rumor spread and urging patience during this sensitive period.

The families of the hostage casualties will be integral to the entire process. At their request, they will remain at home rather than at a designated location, accompanied by IDF representatives. They will observe the military ceremony in real-time, with documentation to be distributed afterward. The IDF will inform the families of the identification results before any public announcement.

Professor Chen Kugel, who directs the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, elaborated: “We will exhaust every possibility to determine the circumstances of death. This isn’t always achievable, particularly with fallen who arrive after an extended period. Our commitment is to do everything possible to provide answers to the families about what happened to their loved ones.”

The confidential clause

Political officials clarify that this represents an unpublicized portion of Phase I, whereby eight hostages who died in captivity will be returned in two stages during the current phase. In exchange, Israel will free women and children detained in Gaza after Oct. 7.

Simultaneously, mediating parties are preparing for discussions about the deal’s second phase. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari stated Tuesday that negotiations for the second phase haven’t officially commenced, though he confirmed that delegations from both Israel and the Hamas terror organization are present in Doha.