European Report: On whose side does the European Union stand ? The EU, friend or foe of Israel ?

Israel is fighting a multifront war in physical and legal spheres as well as in college campuses. On whose side does the European Union stand in this battle? And how could it increase its support to Israel?

Joining the European Report program host Yossi Lempkowicz in the studio of the European Parliament in Brussels are European Coalition for Israel (ECI) Founding Director Tomas Sandell and Dutch Member of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen, Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel.