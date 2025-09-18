‘Many Jews no longer feel physically or emotionally safe’

Dozens of leading rabbis in Europe wrote a letter to the EU leadership stressing that words of support ‘’have not translated into real action to safeguard Jewish life during the most dangerous period since the Holocaust.’’

‘’Do Jews have a future in Europe?.’’ This question was asked by dozens of leading rabbis representing hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe in a letter to the European Union leaders.

The rabbis, who are members of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE), shared that they now find themselves on the frontlines as antisemitic hate intensifies daily.

‘’Antisemitism, already alarmingly high before the October 7th Hamas attack, has since become unbearable. Jewish communities are facing constant harassment and abuse, leading to growing self-censorship and a deep sense of fear,’’ the rabbis wrote in their letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola,

‘’Many no longer feel physically or emotionally safe,’’ they added.

The rabbis describe how the members of their communities now openly ask whether it is still possible to live as Jews in Europe, or if we have reached a point where European countries no longer provide the protection and support needed for Jews to live without fear.

While European leaders have offered words of support, the rabbis stress that these words ‘’have not translated into real action to safeguard Jewish life during the most dangerous period since the Holocaust.’’

They call for immediate and increased security measures across Jewish neighborhoods and places of worship.

“It is a great pity that such measures are necessary throughout Europe in 202 but the unfortunate reality is that, in this crisis moment, Jewish communities simply do not and cannot feel safe on a day-to-day basis.”