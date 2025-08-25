Jewish organizations in Europe express strong support for EU coordinator on antisemitism

Katharina von Schnurbein as served nearly 10 years in her role and maintains strong support from Jewish organizations throughout the continent.

With Nissan Strauchler from Israel Hayom via JNS

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) alongside dozens of its affiliated organizations across the continent has issued strong support and appreciation for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, in the wake of an unparalleled and unfounded wave of attacks against her position and integrity.

In a letter sent to European Commission President Ursula von Leyden and EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs Magnus Brunner on Monday, European Jewish representative national organizations and other international groups described von Schnurbein as having “worked with great integrity to strengthen European policies and initiatives that protect Jewish communities and ensure that Jewish life can flourish across our continent.”

“Her mandate has always been grounded in European values, democratic principles, and the urgent need to defend the Jewish community against hatred and discrimination,” the letter went on.

The signatories to the letter, which also included many Jewish cultural and youth organisations across the continent, wrote that it was deeply troubling to see her accused of bias simply because she refuses to trivialize or ignore threats against Jews.

“To attack her for defending Jewish dignity and security is, in effect, to challenge the European Union’s own credibility in combating antisemitism,” the authors wrote.

The EJC and its colleague organizations noted that von Schnurbein had pioneered innovative methods to mobilise governments and strengthen Jewish communities in the face of persistent antisemitic hostility and attacks and noted in particular the EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life that she had spearheaded as “an unprecedented milestone in addressing the scourge of antisemitism.”

Concluding the letter to von der Leyden and Brunner, the signatories wrote that there were few, if any, who have shown the same level of commitment, insight, and effectiveness in this role.

“Her work on behalf of the European Commission has set a strong example—one that many other governments and envoys around the world have looked to as a model. What she has achieved over the past decade is both significant and unprecedented,” they wrote. “We believe her leadership is essential, and we trust this will continue in the years ahead.”

The support expressed to von Schnurbein follows a campaign by European Parliament members to dismiss the EU’s antisemitism coordinator which has intensified after she warned that hostile policies toward Israel contribute to rising antisemitism.

Twenty-six MEPs recently submitted formal correspondence to the European Commission requesting her dismissal. The correspondence, obtained by Israel Hayom, specifically criticizes her professional performance, focusing on statements from a leaked protocol of a meeting conducted in late May with von Schnurbein’s participation.

Von Schnurbein spoke with Israel Hayom in June, during which she noted that threats to Jewish safety signal a broader threat to European democracy. She also warned against attempts to rid Europe of Holocaust responsibility.

During the late May session, von Schnurbein addressed ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, presenting her professional assessment of the relationship between antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel.

The protocol leak generated controversy among parliament members from moderate and radical left political groups, including the Greens, Socialists and Liberal factions. Letter signatories include France’s Rima Hassan, from the Left group in the parliament, who has characterized Hamas as a legitimate organization; the Netherlands’ Tineke Strik from the Greens; Barry Andrews (Ireland) and Abir Al-Sahlani (Sweden) from French President Emmanuel Macron’s “Renew Europe” faction; and César Luena (Spain) from Socialist left factions.

The parliamentary correspondence argues that the antisemitism coordinator merits dismissal because her Israel advocacy undermines her antisemitism prevention efforts. Their primary allegation: von Schnurbein exceeded her institutional authority by attempting to persuade E.U. member state representatives against imposing sanctions that would affect Israel’s standing in the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Informed sources explain that von Schnurbein clarified to ambassadors and E.U. officials that while not every criticism of Israel constitutes antisemitism, antagonistic policies toward Israel generate antisemitic sentiment across the continent. She emphasized the impact of Gaza warfare and anti-Israel atmospherics on European Jewish populations. During the May session, she observed that E.U. employee charity events supporting Gaza create “environmental antisemitism,” noted Hamas involvement in European protests following Oct. 7, and stressed caution regarding actions that might generate “rumors about Jews” and disseminate inflammatory information.