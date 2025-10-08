Italy’s Meloni stunned by accusation of ‘complicity in genocide’ in Gaza war

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that she and two Cabinet members were reported to the International Criminal Court for alleged “complicity in genocide” tied to Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

“I don’t believe there is another case like this in the world or in history,” Meloni told state television RAI, expressing amazement at the accusation given that “Italy has not authorized new … arms supplies to Israel after Oct. 7.” (Italy blocked all new arms deals with the Jewish state weeks after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack.)

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani were also denounced to the ICC, Meloni said, adding that she thought Roberto Cingolani, CEO of Italian defense firm Leonardo S.p.A., had also been named.

Cingolani, in a Sept. 30 interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, called the accusations of complicity “an unacceptable stretch,” noting it was based on the fact that Leonardo helped build F-35 stealth strike fighters for countries around the world, some of which were sold to Israel.

Cingolani said Leonardo’s workers were the target of a “completely unfair media campaign.” However, he also criticized Israel’s “disproportionate” response to Oct. 7.

Protesters blocked roads, threw stones and clashed with police.

Meloni told RAI of “a climate that is becoming significantly more barbaric” among “those who say that I and my government have blood on our hands.”

She appealed to a “sense of responsibility,” especially to “those who thought of stirring up a public outcry: Be careful, otherwise things will get out of hand.”

The protests, which also took place in other countries, revolved around Israeli naval actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which it seized on Oct. 1.

Israel had asked the flotilla of about 40 boats attempting to reach the Gaza Strip to change course, warning it was approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful blockade.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry revealed that Hamas documents found in the Gaza Strip showed a direct link between the flotilla leaders and the Hamas terrorist organization.

While Italy has been more sympathetic to Israel than some European countries, refraining from recognizing a “State of Palestine,” it has joined in the criticism of Israel in international fora.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly general debate on Sept. 24, Meloni said that while the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack “drove Israel to what was in principle, a legitimate reaction,” it had crossed the line, “violating humanitarian norms,” which resulted in the “slaughter of civilians.”

Meloni said that Italy would therefore “vote in favor of some of the sanctions against Israel proposed by the European Commission.”

Israel has rejected accusations of targeting Gaza’s civilians, noting its efforts to move them out of harm’s way during combat operations, and the massive amounts of aid it has permitted into the Strip.