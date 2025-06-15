Israeli opposition leaders rally behind military campaign against Iran

“Iran declared war on Israel a long time ago. Now it is facing the consequences,” said opposition leader Yair Lapid.

By David Isaac, JNS

Israeli opposition leaders have unanimously backed “Operation Rising Lion,” Israel’s military effort to destroy Iran’s nuclear project.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party posted to X at the war’s outset, “I send strength to our security forces in their mission tonight to protect the people of Israel.”

In another post, Lapid wrote, “Iran declared war on Israel a long time ago. Now it is facing the consequences.”

A regime “that openly declares, time and again, that its strategic goal is the ‘total destruction of Israel,’ cannot possess a nuclear capability. A regime that attacked Israel twice with ballistic missiles and drones, in April and October, cannot expect any immunity,” Lapid continued.

“I fully support the objectives of the operation and our security forces … When it comes to the security of Israeli citizens against our enemies, we are one people, with one goal,” he concluded.

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz posted equally strong support for the Israel Defense Forces’ efforts.

“At this historic time, we are all united behind the security establishment, and I also wish to back the political echelon for making the decision to embark on ‘Operation Rising Lion,’” he said.

Noting that Iran is a “threat to the entire world,” he called on the international community to support Israel in its mission to change the Middle East for the better.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Israel Beiteinu Party, wrote on X, “We will defeat all our enemies, I back our forces in their important mission to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Even Yair Golan, of The Democrats Party, who sparked outrage recently by accusing Israeli soldiers of killing babies “as a hobby,” backed the IDF’s operation against Iran, saying, “I strengthen the hands of the pilots, fighters, commanders, and all IDF soldiers who work with determination and dedication for our security.”

Naftali Bennett, who in April formed a new party, with recent polls showing him leading Netanyahu, expressed his full support for the war, congratulating all participants, from the air force pilots to the Mossad to the government and its leader.

Mansour Abbas of the Ra’am Party, the only Arab party to participate in an Israeli government, urged the Arab Israeli population to heed the directives of the IDF’s Home Front Command.