Israel warns citizens of raised global terror risk

By JNS

Israel’s National Security Council issued a heightened travel advisory on Friday, warning that “terrorist elements” could target Israelis and Jews worldwide amid the Israel Defense Forces operation against Iran.

“Recent developments increase the likelihood that terrorist elements will seek to carry out acts of revenge against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world, including civilians,” warned the council.

The government body called on citizens traveling or residing abroad to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols in public; refrain from sharing details about their location or travel plans on social media; avoid attending large events with an Israeli or Jewish character; cooperate with local security forces; and remain vigilant.

Israelis abroad were advised to immediately contact local security forces in the event of an emergency. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged Israeli travelers to update its situation room by calling +972-2-530-3155.

Ahead of any overseas travel, citizens were encouraged to review travel warnings on the National Security Council website or contact its hotline: +972-2-666-7444, +972-2-666-7428 or +972-50-2418-480 on WhatsApp.

Israeli Air Force jets attacked dozens of targets, including military and nuclear sites, in a “preemptive, precise, combined offensive” strike against Iran’s nuclear program early on Friday.

The IDF said the attack was based on “high-quality intelligence” and “in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing aggression against Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning said that the operation would “continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat,” vowing to stop “the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”