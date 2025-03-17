Israel to send medical experts to North Macedonia after deadly fire

Fifty-nine people were killed and more than 150 wounded after a fire broke out in a nightclub in Kocani.

By JNS

Israel is preparing to dispatch medical experts from the Sheba Medical Center to North Macedonia after a nightclub fire there killed 59 people and injured more than 150, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday.

“I spoke with my counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Timco Mucunski, to express our condolences for the terrible tragedy,” said Sa’ar.

“Israeli medical experts will travel to North Macedonia within the next day to provide medical assistance. I also suggested any other assistance needed. Israel stands by North Macedonia in this difficult time,” he added.

The blaze erupted at around 2:30 a.m. during a concert at the Pulse nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani. Macedonia’s Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said pyrotechnics had caused the roof of the club to catch fire.

“The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable,” tweeted Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

“The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments,” he added.